CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brad Cameron, 54, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

He was born February 11, 1967 the son of Ellsworth and Shirley Cameron.

He attended Joseph Badger schools and the former Trumbull County Joint Vocational School, graduating in 1985. He was a lifetime resident of Trumbull County.

He was a Supervisor at Johnson Rubber in Middlefield, Ohio before transferring to Tarkett Incorporated where he spent the last 15 years.

Brad was a wonderful man with a big heart. He was a “simple man” that valued the little things in life. He found true peace when in the woods or on the water, immersed in nature. He enjoyed raising Beagle hunting dogs, running them for practice, and rabbit hunting. He was a Grand Champion hunter participating in National Beagle Trials. He also loved to deer hunt and take trips to enjoy the sport in southern Ohio. He was an avid fisher and would spend as much time on the boat with his son and daughter-in-law as he could.

Above all else, he most enjoyed homemaking and being with his family. His wife and his children were his world. He relished at the idea of taking in a craft show, joining the scene at a post-Thanksgiving sale, hosting fish fry’s or putting something on the smoker, taking in a movie under a blanket in the recliner, or occasionally venturing to Heinz Field to cheer on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He loved listening (and often times singing along to) music by P!nk, Rod Stewart, AC/DC and even Cher. Brad took his family to as many concerts to see their favorite artists, including Taylor Swift. He was proud to spend time with his daughter, finding an occasional “treasure” at a garage sale or taking in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé. He was thrilled at the idea of being a part of wedding dress shopping with his future daughter-in-law. He was so proud to watch his family grow and unite for a beautiful farm wedding this last Fall.

He had a laugh that had a way of making you feel warm. There was a twinkle in his eye that you just couldn’t ignore. He will be passionately missed.

He leaves his beloved family to cherish his memory, his wife, Marilyn (Brdek) Cameron and their children, Tyler (Laurin) Cameron of Mecca and Toni Cameron of Champion. He also leaves his son, Cory Cameron of Lafayette, Tennessee.

Brad will be reunited in Heaven with his son, Taylor Cameron; his father, Ellsworth Cameron; mother Shirley Cameron; sister Dawn Cameron; brother, Bryan Cameron and sister-in-law, Barb Brdek.

Friends and family may call for a Memorial Service on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi Funeral Home. COVID-19 precautions are requested.

In lieu of flowers, it is requested by the family that a monetary donation be made to Springfield Beagle Club, 625 Fallecker Road, Butler, PA 16002.

Arrangements are being handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.