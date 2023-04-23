WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Jo Turbok, 56, of Cortland, passed away on Thursday morning, April 20, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Billie Jo was born on January 1, 1967 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Bill and Sharon (Taylor) Wilson.

Billie Jo was a 1986 graduate of Lakeview High School.

She worked for Great Lakes Cheese for many years.

Besides her work, Billie Jo was a proud homemaker and she enjoyed riding horses, playing BINGO with her mother, riding motorcycles and camping. She was also a member of Moose Lodge 1012 in Cortland and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Billie Jo will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Billie Jo will always be remembered by her son, Bryan Turbok of Cortland; grandson, Benjamin Terbovich; parents, Bill and Sharon Wilson of Warren; sisters, Tamie (Earl) Hahn of Bloomfield and Candy Wilson of Warren; a brother, Daniel Wilson and many loved nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Billie Jo on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

