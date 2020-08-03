Beverly Kraynak, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Kraynak, 52, passed away at St. Elizabeth following complications from a stroke after recovering from heart surgery in February.

Beverly was born in Riverside, California to Valentine and Elizabeth (Vogeltanz) Sieczkowski. Bev’s parents preceded in her in death and wait to receive her at Heaven’s Gate.

The family moved to Howland, Ohio in 1972.

Bev was a graduate of Howland class of 86 through her GED.

She was a caring free-spirited soul that always lived life to the fullest.

Bev worked at various jobs and a band while pursuing her gift for music at open mic nights with her guitar. She worked at Zaks Cruise Thru for most of her life where she loved to brighten all her customers days.

She also had an amazing gift with all animals, snakes and birds. Volunteered early with “Cats are people too” with her mother and family, which led her to volunteer at different shelters. Beverly was very passionate about music, be it dancing, singing, or playing an instrument. Her true joy was to teach her children how to play an instrument to really know the joy of music and jam.

She leaves behind Paul Gombos where she resided and dearly love; Jesse Sieczkowski, Amy Preto and Mariah Stiles; five grandchildren; brother, Mike Sieczkowski; sister, Valerie Sieczkowski Gombos and son, Neil Spelich.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

