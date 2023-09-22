HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Jean Yeager, 84, of Howland passed away on Tuesday evening, September 19, 2023 at Windsor House of Champion with family by her side.

Beverly was born January 30, 1939 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Orvie and Bernice (Christen) Mercer.

Bev was a 1957 graduate of Salem High School. She was an honor student, two-year varsity cheerleader and yearbook staff member.

On September 8, 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, Roy “Skip” Yeager, and relocated to Warren, Ohio settling later in Howland.

Bev was a secretary for independent insurance agencies retiring at age 62. She took off 12 years to raise her family.

Bev enjoyed traveling, cruising, camping, boating, golfing, cards and life. She visited many of the U. S. States including Alaska and Hawaii. She also toured the major European countries as well as Canada, Scandinavia, Russia and Egypt. She saw many of the Caribbean Islands while cruising.

Bev enjoyed boating and the outdoors as a member of the Lake Milton Boat Club for 43 years. She camped in numerous states several years prior to boating.

After retiring, she golfed in two lady’s leagues and two couple’s leagues.

Bev enjoyed playing cards, 500, euchre and gin with the family. She was also an excellent bridge player and belonged to several lady’s contract and duplicate bridge groups.

She was able to cross four items off her bucket list. She attended the Masters Golf Tournament, Kentucky Derby, Indy 500 and visited the three September 11 Memorials.

Bev loved all the family dogs especially her miniature schnauzers, Cali and Mitzi.

The family will always remember her Christmas Eve dinners and her Apple, Cherry and Peach pies.

She was everybody’s friend.

Beverly will always be remembered by her husband of 61 years, Roy “Skip” Yeager of Howland; daughter, Diane Yeager of Howland; son, Doug (Susan) Yeager of Hilliard; grandsons, Stephen and Christopher (McKenzie) Yeager and great grandchildren, Cohen and Raegan Yeager. She will also be missed by her beloved miniature schnauzer Mitzi.

Besides her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Mercer, and sisters, Ruth Pancake and Ruby Brown.

Per Beverly’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren

