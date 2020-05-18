Betty Snell, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Snell, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence.

She was born April 17, 1929, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Paul and Julia Oravetz.

She retired from Packard Electric on the assembly line.

Betty was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary in Vienna.

She is survived by her niece and caregiver, Lisa (Tim) Helmick of Howland; nephew, Ken (Karen) Moore of Beaufort, South Carolina and a niece, Paula (Tom) Roberts of Germantown, Maryland and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Donald G. Cartwright; second husband, Alfred Snell, Jr.; a son, Terry Cartwright; a daughter, Deborah Hebb and 11 brothers and sisters.

A private family service will be held Monday, May 18 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary in Vienna.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Funeral Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Betty’s family.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Snell, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 19, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.