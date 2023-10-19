WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou Costanza (née Dellimuti), aged 90, passed away quickly and peacefully of natural causes in the solitude of her Howland, Ohio home during the evening of Monday, October 16, 2023.

Born August 18, 1933 in Warren, Ohio to Italian immigrants Paul and Janet Dellimuti, Betty was one of six children raised by her parents in Warren.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Betty got her first job at Cornicelli Dry Cleaners in Warren, developing her homemaking skills to the highest standard. Betty went on to work for Packard Electric as a Harness Lineswoman for 27 years where she was a notably model employee–annually winning awards for Outstanding Performance at her plant.

Raised a devout Catholic, Betty persevered through life with nothing short of incredible dedication for her God.

She had a fond love of making exquisite Sunday dinners with her mother’s authentic recipes, playing bocce ball at her local SCOPE and ornately decorating her home for each holiday celebration. Betty’s greatest joy was her family, and her greatest peace was taking care of her home. She loved her son-in-law and daughter-in-law just as her own and her family was complete when her two immensely cherished granddaughters were born. Her quick wit and enviable sense of humor kept every party going and her glamor, especially in her perfectly done hair and freshly manicured nails, was sure to be had until her very last day.

Betty is survived by her firstborn son, Randall “Randy” Costanza (Carol Costanza) of Strongsville, Ohio); her first daughter, Janet Powers of Howland, Ohio and her youngest daughter, Lisa Lachowski (Joseph Lachowsk) of Niles, Ohio; her two granddaughters, Gina Powers of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Brooke Costanza of Columbus, Ohio; one brother, as well as her nieces and nephews. Betty also leaves behind her closest friends, Shirley, Sandy and Joey and her dog Stella.

She is predeceased by her three sisters and one brother.

Calling hours are from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 22 at Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel in Warren and Monday, October 23, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church where a funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Deepest thanks is also extended to Betty’s family and friends during this time of grieving. Lastly, Betty always loved a good poem, so here’s our own in her favorite fashion:

“Roses are red, violets are blue, With all of our hearts, we will always love you.”

