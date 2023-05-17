CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Wilde, 84, of Champion passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at her home in Champion.

Betty was born on December 10, 1938 in Brownfield, Pennsylvania, a daughter of George and Mary Jane (Brown) Plichta.

Betty graduated from Brownfield Grade School and went on to become a proud homemaker.

In addition to raising her family, Betty worked for Ohio Lamp as a line worker. She retired from Ohio Lamp after many years of hard work.

As a member of The Church at Warren, she was a diligent prayer warrior, for the community and her family and she took comfort in her church community.

Betty enjoyed shopping, sitting in the sun and on the porch swing. Most of all, Betty will be remembered for being an amazing cook…a talent which she learned from her mother and mother-in-law. She was known for her Italian wedding soup and pigs in a blanket. Betty’s talent and love will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty will always be remembered by her husband of 64 years, Edward Carl Wilde, Sr. of Champion; son, Edward Carl Wilde, Jr. of Champion, with whom she made her home; grandchildren, Alyssa Wilde of Warren, Andrew (Brittany) Wilde of Girard and Garret (Marina) Wilde of Chesapeake, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Lofton, Lindor, Lenna and Maizlyn; siblings, Mary Elizabeth (Ernest) Decker, William Edward (Beverly) Plichta, Florence Louise (Tony) Arauz, Earl (Ann) Plichta and Raymond Lee Plichta; nieces, Paula Wilde, Debbie Butcher and Sherry King; former daughter-in-law, Janet Florence Wilde and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son, Richard Mark Wilde and several brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Betty on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

Additional calling hours will be on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at The Church At Warren, 3179 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Cortland, OH 44410, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Champion Township Cemetery.

