WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty E. Domenick, 93, of Warren passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Shephard of the Valley in Howland.

Betty was born March 10, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Amand and Georgina M. (DeSantis) Antonelli.

She was a 1949 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Betty was a member of St. Mary’s and St. Joseph Parish (St. Mary’s Church).

She was also a member of Warren Italian American Heritage Festival, Civitellese Club, Guys and Dolls Card Club. Betty enjoyed Bocce, playing cards, cooking and baking.

Betty will be missed by her children, Georgia (Neil) Brant of Cortland, Jo Ellen Pierce of Cortland, Judy (Mike D’ Orio) DeJacimo of Warren and David (Debbie) Domenick of Warren; eight grandchildren, Jason (Honey) and Holly Newcomb, Alison (Michael) Gifford, Justin (Samantha) Pierce, Angela DeJacimo-Shelley, Andrea (Matthew Holko) DeJacimo, Anthony and Stephanie Domenick and eight great-grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Aldo M. Domenick; a grandson, Adam Pierce and a brother, Roger Antonelli.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Betty Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. and Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

The service will be Thursday, October 26, 2023at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty’s name to St. Mary’s and St. Joseph Parish 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481.

