WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Carpenter, 88 of Warren, passed away peacefully Friday morning, February 4, 2022 at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Betty was born on December 25, 1933 in Buck County, West Virginia, daughter of George and Ruby Maupin.

Betty grew up in Buck County, West Virginia and went on to work as one of the first female tow motor drivers at Packard Electric, from where she retired.

Besides her work, Betty enjoyed playing cards, fishing, traveling, swimming and other games, such as bocce and cornhole, which she played competitively post retirement. She was an incredibly strong and independent woman with a gentle nature, who was loved by all who knew her.

Betty will always be remembered by her children, Vera Phillips, Greg Carpenter, Candy Webber (Ken Webber, husband) and Cliff Carpenter; her grandchildren, Amber Dellostritto, Greg Mickel, Paul Dellostritto (Amber Swartz-Dellostritto), Daniel Dellostritto, Brandi Carpenter Babco, Samantha Grodesky, Josh Grodesky, Emily Carpenter, Clayton Carpenter, Maggie Carpenter, Nate Carpenter, Ken Webber and Jeremy (Sara) Webber and her five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and five siblings, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Carpenter, whom she was happily married to for 53 years.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Betty on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, Warren. A funeral service will follow visitation at 12:00 Noon, with a burial at Hillside Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.