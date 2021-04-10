Betty C. (Hone) Mark, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty C. (Hone) Mark, age 90, also known as bride, Bet, mom, Mud, gram and mimi, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, surrounded by family.

Betty was born on October 19, 1930 in Canton, Ohio to Omer and Helen (Adkins) Hone.

She married Glenn Mark, Sr. in 1952. They moved to Warren in 1955, where they raised five children.

Betty was an avid knitter. When her children were in high school, knitting WWR Raider hats were her claim to fame. She also made chemo caps, baby sweaters, mittens and hats for the needy.

Betty was a member of United Church of Christ in Warren, where she enjoyed volunteering in her younger days.

Betty was a special person, one who did not know a stranger. Family was everything to her and she always put them first, above everything else. Betty will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Glenn Mark, Sr.; children, Lori (Lloyd) Sprockett of Dublin, Ohio and Kay (Mark) Leiby, Skip (Donna) Mark, Carol (John) Neff and Rob (Monique) Mark, all of Warren, Ohio; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Nancy) Hone of South Dakota and sister, Doeleene McDevitt of Rocky River, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Hone of North Canton, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Betty on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, led by Pastor Rick Oaks on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Betty will be laid to rest following the funeral at Sager Memorial Cemetery in Bristolville.

Betty’s family wishes to extend their gratitude to Care Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hilliard Special Olympics, in honor of her grandson, Andy. c/o Lori Sprockett, 6500 Ballantrae Place Dublin, OH 43016.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.