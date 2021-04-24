Bette D. Gonda, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bette D. Gonda, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Bette was born November 1, 1934, in Warren, the daughter of the late Michael and Helen A. Slamcik Kassan.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1952.

Bette was a homemaker and an outstanding seamstress. She sewed clothing, curtains and upholstery for friends and family.

Bette is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joseph S. Gonda; two daughters, Linda (Tom) Arnaut and Kimberly (Brian) Massucci; son-in-law, Dave Duncan and six grandchildren, Jenna (Shiloh) Hecht, Michael, Anthony and Alyssa Massucci, Hannah (Brandon)Tharp and Luke Duncan.

Her daughter, Sherry Duncan and her brother, Edward Kassan, preceded her in death.

Bette loved traveling to Las Vegas and playing Bingo. She enjoyed baking, playing games with her grandchildren and gardening.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Peter Rossi Funeral Home in Warren. A Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Entombment will be at Crown Hill Burial Park Mausoleum in Vienna.

Memorial contributions can be made to Blessed Sacrament Church.

