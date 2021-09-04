Beth Massaro, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beth Massaro, 48, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at her home.

Beth was born November 2, 1972, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Timothy and Darcy McIntosh.

Beth was a 1990 graduate of Southington High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Science from Youngstown State University.

She worked at Gateway Health Systems as a senior citizens advocate for Medicare for nine years and prior to that she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Baji.

Beth enjoyed bowling, dancing, music, playing in the women’s city soft ball league, boating, taking pictures of nature, going with her girlfriends and was an animal lover and loved spending time with her daughter, especially watching her compete in horse shows.

Beth is survived by her husband, Dr. Dean Massaro; daughter, Lia Marie Massaro at home; mother and stepfather, Darcy (Karl) Larson of Southington; mother-in-law, Connie Massaro of Warren; a sister, Nancy (Paul) Rozzo of Dublin, Ohio; three half-sisters, Jamie Donaldson, Heather Thompson and Brittany Fisher, all of West Virginia; stepsister, Jessica Swinyer of Champion; aunt, Lorrie (Ken) Maker of New Hampshire; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mario Massaro, Phyllis Richards, Mary Grace (Mark) Sobel and Doreen (David) Riser, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Beth is preceded in death by her father, Timothy McIntosh; father-in-law, Mario Massaro; maternal grandparents, Lonnie and Joanne Tayler; paternal grandparents James and Alice McIntosh and Erma Larson; great-aunt, Peggy Panyko and stepbrother, Karl Larson, Jr.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, September 9, 2021, from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 9 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Warren, with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Beth’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and Friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and condolences to Beth’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.