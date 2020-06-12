Bessie N. Panopoulos, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie (Vasiliki) N. Panopoulos, 88, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her residence. She departed this life with same quiet strength and dignity as she lived and with her family by her side.

She was born August 10, 1931, in Nemea, Cornith, Greece, the daughter of Nikolaos and Evaggelia Haida. Bessie came to Warren, Ohio in 1958.

She raised her family in the church and faithfully attended services.

She retired in 1990, after 19 years of service, from the Warren City School System at Turner Jr. High School cafeteria, where she loved cooking and taking care of the children and staff.

She was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, a member of the Philoptochos Society, Ya Sou Club, Senior Citizens Club and volunteered for the Church festivals.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking and teaching others.

She is survived by her husband, Nick Panopoulos, whom she married October 6, 1957; two daughters, Pam (Perry) Alexandrides of Champion and Angeline (fiancé, Constantine); two grandchildren, Celeste and Konstantinos and numerous nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Efstathia Kapourales and Georgia Haida and two brothers, Dino and John Haida.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481. Those attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A private family service will be Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bessie’s name to the Philoptochos Society, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Bessie’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bessie Vasiliki N. Panopoulos, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 14, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.