Bess Imburgia, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Aunt Chookie, Bess Imburgia passed peacefully late Friday, October 30, 2020.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on June 16, 1934 to Josephine and John Imburgia of California Pennsylvania and Campofelice, Sicily, respectively.

She happily spent her life in Warren and grew-up with her brothers, Jimmy, Larry and Joey. Aunt Rose and Uncle Benny lived just up the street and there were lots of cousins, aunts and uncles.

She met her two life-long best friends while at St. Mary’s Catholic School, Gracie Cammarata and Tina Broolis. Gracie like a sister to her and Tina her ally and confidant. After graduating from Warren G Harding High, she went on to Kent State University. Graduated with a bachelor’s degree and as a member of the Women’s Basketball team.

For 40 years she owned and ran Imburgia’s Groom Room on Elm Road. Grooming all the pets of Warren. Her home was always filled with animals, dogs, cats, birds you name it, she had it. If there was an animal in need, she would take them in.

Chookie loved to travel with friends and family all over the United States and she especially loved to gamble. Always the designated driver, she and her girlfriends would pile in the car and drive to New York to catch a Broadway show or go to Atlantic City for a weekend. She loved feeding her family and friends if you were visiting, you were eating or drinking.

Well will miss the bright light of her soul, her laughter, positivity, kindness and generosity.

She is survived by her sister, Gracie Cammarata in Campbell, Ohio; her nieces, Jodi and Tracey Imburgia and her great-nephew, Luciano in Tampa, Florida.

Services will be held privately in Florida.

In Chookie’s memory, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Antonine Village in North Jackson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Bess’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bess Imburgia, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.