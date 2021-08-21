Bernadette E. “Bernie” Fox, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernadette E. “Bernie” Fox, 92, of Champion, passed away Thursday morning, August 19, 2021, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Bernie was born on February 9, 1929, in Orwell, Ohio, the daughter of Stephen and Rosa (Wagner) Fagan.

Bernie graduated from Warren St. Mary’s High School in 1947.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Bernie worked as an inspector for Packard Electric and after 25 years, she enjoyed a well-deserved retirement.

She also enjoyed roller skating, gardening and dancing. She was a proud member of the Red Hats and an honorary member of the Warren Junior League. Bernie was known for baking pies and organizing all the family gatherings. She cherished time spent at the lake on the family houseboat, “The Fun-N-Foxy.” She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bernadette is survived by her children, James F. (Carol) Ciortan of Champion and Jan (Terry) Elliott of Cortland; three grandchildren, Kelly Graham, James R. (Shannon) Ciortan and Robert (Meagan) Elliott; seven great-grandchildren and a sister, Kathleen Ady of Detroit, Michigan.

Besides her parents, Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, John Fox; son, Robert Ciortan; granddaughter, Heidi Elliott Seitz; three brothers and four sisters.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Bernie on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., at the church, with Reverend Michael D. Balash, presiding.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.