POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernadette “Dolly” Marie Gaston was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world peacefully on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the age of 77.

She was born to Frank and Stella (Valiski) Schaffer on June 7, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio.

After moving to Warren, Ohio at the age of five, Dolly attended Warren public schools; graduating from Warren Harding High School, class of 1962. She then attended Penn State.

She went on to work at General Electric Ohio Lamp for 38 years, retiring in 2000.

She soon moved south to the warmer state of Florida but after about ten years, returned to her native state of Ohio to spend the last years with her mother.

Dolly loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family with a specialty in pie baking. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends…often travelling interstate and internationally to visit them. You wouldn’t want to put Dolly offside as she obtained her license to conceal carry at the age of 73!

She was active in several local clubs including: St. John Paul II Parish, where she celebrated her God and Country, Avalon CC, where she would enjoy a swim; Cortland County Historical Society; Moose Club where should would enjoy a drink (or two!) and Women’s Republic Party.

Dolly leaves behind three daughters, Lorie (Joseph) Cassavechia, of Palm Coast, Florida, Jennifer (Scott) Stewart of Linden, Texas and Bridgette (Jerry) Poremba of Lake Oconee, Georgia. She also leaves behind three beautiful grandchildren, Emery Stewart of West Monroe, Louisiana and Chase and Dane Kappeler, of Alexandria, Virginia.

A Mass celebration to honor Dolly will be held on Wednesday, March 30 at 11:00 a.m. at St Roberts Church located at 4659 OH-46, Cortland, OH 44410. All are welcome.

