WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Berna D. Williams, 90, of Warren, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Washington Square Nursing Home.

She was born July 27, 1932, in Searcy, Arkansas the daughter of Wilbur A. and Mary (Straight) Davis.

After graduating high school, Berna served in the United States Army, received an honorable discharge. She retired from Consumer Communication Services and was a member of the Parkman Road Church of Christ.

Berna is survived by two children Timothy (Meredith) Williams of Warren, and Janna Williams of Warren, two grandchildren Owen and Jay Serba and a brother Donald (Gloria) Davis of Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 69 years, William G. Williams, a sister Betty, and two brothers Zane and Wilbur, Jr.

Keeping with Williams wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

