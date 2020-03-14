Benedict “Benny” Tomassi, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benedict “Benny” Tomassi, 84, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with his family by his side.

Benny will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his kind heart and generosity, strong work ethic, passion for perfection and his big personality.

He was born August 6, 1935 in Morino L’Aquila, Italy, the son of Angelo and Viola (Abruzzi) Tomassi. Viola passed away when Ben was 6 years old and Angelo got remarried to Grazia Corradi whom helped raise him.

Benny worked for his uncle at the Café 422 for 17 years as a cook and following his passion for cooking, Mr. R’s was purchased in 1968. Benny was famous for his onion rings along with many other dishes and sandwiches, where he used only the freshest ingredients. He retired in 1997.

Benny had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed gardening, playing bocce and corn hole, traveling throughout the United States and abroad and cooking.

Benny leaves to hold onto his memories, his beloved wife of over 62 years the former Veronica Salucci, whom he married August 5, 1957; three children, Viola Tomassi of Warren, Benedict A. “Ben” (Bamby) Tomassi of Howland and Attorney John (Pamela) Tomassi of Peoria, Arizona; five grandchildren, Brittani (Gregory) Latessa, Alissa Tomassi, Tyler Tomassi, Bryan Tomassi and Michele Tomassi; a brother, Emil Tomassi; a sister, Irene Tomassi and a sister-in-law, Gilda Tomassi along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a second mother, Grazia Corradi; an infant sister and a brother, Fortune “Freddie” Tomassi.

There were private calling hours and funeral service held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, with Father Michael D. Ballash officiating.

Entombment took place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Benny’s name to Trumbull County Summer Enrichment Program for Handicapped Children, c/o 2202 Niles-Cortland Road, Cortland, OH 44410.

