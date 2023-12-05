WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bee Georgia Keriotis, 90, of Warren, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, December 3, 2023, surrounded by her beloved family.

Bee was born May 30, 1933, Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of John and Kate (Bournias) Katos of Chicago, Illinois.

Bee was an active member of the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church all of her adult life and had a deep faith in the Lord.

She married her one and only love, George Keriotis, on July 6, 1952. They had a happy and devoted 56 years together. Their love and commitment to family and church greatly impacted their children and their spouses.

She worked as a beautician and was the co-owner of the family’s Golden Point Drive-In restaurant and plaza in Warren.

She was an ardent fan of classic Hollywood films and could recite the movies, the actors as well as their Photoplay biographies. She will be remembered for her beautiful generosity, feisty sense of humor, strength of conviction in both good and difficult times and especially the love and devotion to her family.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Denise (Dot) Keriotis of Cleveland, Kay (Dean) Karalis of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Mike (Laurie) Keriotis of Warren; her loving grandchildren, George Karalis of San Francisco, California, Vanessa Karalis of Miami, Florida, Rebecca (Aaron) Black of Cincinnati and Emily Gibson of Warren, Ohio; her brother-in-law, Bill Keriotis and sister-in-law, Mary Mandopoulos Keriotis; as well as by many beloved nieces and nephews both near and far.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Keriotis, in 2008; sisters, Mary Chakos of Chicago Illinois, Evyenia Pritis Chicago, Illinois, Georgia Katos, Chios, Greece and brothers, James Katos and Peter Katos; sister-in-law, Linda Safos Keriotis and brothers-in-law, Art Keriotis and Ted Keriotis.

Friends and family may pay their respects from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 7, 2023. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren.

There will be Funeral Service held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, December 8, 2023, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE Warren, with Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bee’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Elevator Maintenance Fund, 429 High Street NE Warren, OH 44481.

