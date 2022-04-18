CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice E. “Bea” Pahon, 95, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Lake Vista in Cortland.

Bea was born July 1, 1926, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Rheinholt and Katherine (Bosh) Nicolaus.

She retired from RB Market in Cortland as a meat wrapper after ten years. She previously worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Carlisle’s.

Bea was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church) in Warren.

She enjoyed shopping, cooking, decorating her house and traveling.

Bea will be missed by her husband, William “Bill” Pahon, whom she married October 18, 1952; three daughters, Terry (Thomas) Lance of Cortland, Patricia (Dennis) Whetstone of Bristolville and Sherri (Michael) Thompson of Hilton Head, South Carolina; seven granddaughters; 15 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Donna Nicolaus of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, James, William and Edward Nicolaus.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Bea from Noon – 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, followed by a 1:30 p.m. service with Rev. Christopher Cicero officiating, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Beatrice’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.