Barbara Widing Weirich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Widing Weirich went home to Jesus on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

She was born on March 9, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The youngest of five children, Barbara was the daughter of Philip August Widing and (Annamae) Julia Lindstrom.

Barbara was a graduate of South High School and Youngstown College (YSU) Dana School of Music. She was an accomplished pianist and organist and loved to play hymns. She taught numerous students of all ages how to play and enjoy piano and organ.

Her greatest joys in life were times spent with her family and sharing her many recipes with family and friends. Barbara also loved reading, especially her Bible. She was of the Christian faith and reflected Christ’s unconditional love every day.

Barbara married William (Bill) Nelson Weirich on July 1, 1950. They were blessed with four children, Martha Ann, Susan Elizabeth, William Charles and Robert Philip. The family enjoyed playing music and singing together, traveling and spending time with a special aunt and uncle in the Allegheny Mountains.

Barbara is survived and beloved by three of her children, Susan (Tim) Montgomery of Kent, Ohio, William (Darlene) of Warren, Ohio and Robert (Laurie) of West Farmington, Ohio; her grandchildren, Jean (Jason) Farley of Ellet, Ohio, Mary (Vinny) Nicoletti of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Russell (Karen) Morgan of Buffalo, New York, Sarah (Cullen) Davis of Wahiawa, Hawaii, Abigail (Andrew) Pleso of Bristolville, Ohio, Will Weirich of Austin, Texas and Ethan Weirich of Fort Walton Beach, Florida and her great- grandchildren, Gwen and Melody Farley, Jackson Nicoletti, Kayla Morgan, Asher and Avery Davis. She is also survived and beloved by a special niece, Sandra Hammar of Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; her daughter, Martha (Marty) Sherock and her four siblings, Margaret Hammar, Warren, Roger and Robert Widing.

Friends may visit the family on Thursday, August 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass to celebrate Barbara’s life will be on Friday, August 21, 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bill and daughter, Marty in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to American Diabetes Association, 4500 Rockside Road, Independence, OH 44131.

