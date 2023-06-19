YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Manser, 68, of Cortland passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Barb was born on October 18, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of George and Edith (McCormick) Mayyou.

She attended Austintown Fitch High School and became a proud homemaker, while working various other jobs.

Up until her death, Barb worked at the Sense of Wonder Child Care and Preschool, where she was loved by the staff, children and parents.

Besides her work, Barb enjoyed bowling, riding motorcycles, camping and visiting the lake. She loved being outside and kicking her shoes off. Most of all, she was devoted to her kids and grandkids. Barb loved being around her family and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Barb will always be remembered by her husband, James Manser of Cortland; children, Scott (Jaime) Smith of Warren, Eric (Shane) Smith of New Middletown and Kelly (Justin) Tricker of Youngstown as well as stepson Nick (Brook) Manser, stepdaughter, Alicia (Brian) Bradford; grandchildren, Samantha (Mike) Dominic, Krislyn Smith (fiancé Curtis Fercana), Jacob (Danielle) Smith, Jason Wodogaza, Kyle Peters, Kaylee, Amber and Isabelle Tricker, Noah, Hunter and Victoria Manser, Joey and Emma Bradford; great-grandsons, Mason and Trey Dominic; brother, Gary Mayyou; sister, Penny Court and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond McCormick.

Barb’s family will honor her with calling hours on Saturday, June 17 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Barb’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Manser, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 20, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.