WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara M. Hatosky, 75, of Warren passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center.

Barbara was born August 2, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Florian J. and Mary (Frenchko) Hatosky.

She was a 1965 graduate of Howland High School and a 1986 graduate of Youngstown State University with a masters in Elementary education from California Lutheran University.

Barbara retired after 25 years as an elementary teacher at Frank West Elementary School in Bakersfield, California, she loved teaching and living Bakersfield California, after retirement she did substitute teaching in Trumbull County and Warren City Schools.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas, the Bahamas and Bermuda, and embroidery.

Barbara will be missed by her daughter Lisa Cickelli of Warren, grandson John Perry of Cortland, a brother Robert (Tina) Hatosky of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son John Cickelli III, daughter Gina M. Perry, brother Raymond Hatosky, and her sister Sandra Tomko.

A memorial calling hours will be Monday, January 30, 2023 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, a service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church 3020 Reeves Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

