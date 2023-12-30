WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. (Petrosky) Eschman, 72, of Warren passed away on Thursday afternoon, December 28, 2023 at her home after a long battle with cancer.

Barbara was born on June 9, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Eda (Villecco) Petrosky.

She graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School in 1969 where she was in the top ten of her class of 465 and was a varsity cheerleader for two years.

Following high school, she attended Adrian College of Michigan on a full academic scholarship. While at Adrian, she took art classes and had her own display of artwork. She was also a varsity cheerleader for two years, was a member of three choirs and did volunteer work. She then chose to transfer to Youngstown State University, where she majored in psychology, sociology and child development and worked for the Army R.O.T.C. She graduated Cum Laude in 1973 and then returned to YSU to complete her Bachelors Degree in secondary education, earning a 4.0 and a second teaching certificate.

After college, Barbara worked at the Salem Community Hospital and at Scope Senior Center as a case worker for several years and as case manager for District 11 Area Agency on Aging before retiring in 2017.

Barbara’s interests, joys and hobbies included road trips, the beach, vacations, canning, pickling, gardening, growing beautiful flower gardens, yardwork, bicycling, walking and garage sales. She was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed planning elaborate family dinners. Barbara enjoyed setting up tables at craft shows. In later years, she enjoyed making rubber stamping cards to give to family and friends. She also wrote several poems and short stories. Ever since she was a young child, she was an avid reader of all types of books.

Most of all, her greatest joy in her life was the time spent with family, especially with her son, Justin. She loved attending all his sporting events and school activities through the years.

Barbara will always be remembered by her son, Justin Eschman; nephews, Jessie, Brian, Anthony (Claire) Petrosky; niece, Angela Petrosky; several great-nieces and nephews; many cousins; aunt Eleanor Petrinjak; her friend and former husband, Tom Eschman and dear cousin JoAnn Michelakis and JoAnn’s boys and grandchildren, with whom Barbara enjoyed many family dinners.

Besides her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, David Petrosky.

Family and friends may honor Barbara on Wednesday evening, January 3, 2024 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service immediately after at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

Barbara and Justin would especially like to thank their neighbors, Katie, Diane, Tom Eschman, cousin, JoAnn and the staff of Hospice of the Valley for the many hours of loving caregiving and assistance over the past year.

“She whom we love and lose is no longer where she was before. She is now wherever we are.”

“In Barbara’s memory, mend a quarrel, call a friend, practice kindness and gratitude, pay it forward to touch someone’s life in some way that will bless them, volunteer, respect everyone you meet, encourage, and lift up those around you. Someone needs your love, inspiration and comfort, today and always.”

