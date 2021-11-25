Barbara Kay Paolucci, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Kay Paolucci, 79, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Legacy in Kinsman.

Barbara was born May 14, 1942, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Alice Kolacsky.

She was a 1960 graduate of Canton South High School.

Barbara came to Warren in 1970.

Barbara was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren and St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland.

She enjoyed cooking, watching movies, traveling, playing cards, game shows on tv and playing the piano.

Barbara is survived by her children, Vincent (Shannon) Paolucci of Cortland, Daniel (Stephanie) Paolucci of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Thomas (Lynnette) Paolucci of Longwood, Florida; six grandchildren, Annamarie, Callia, Nathaniel, Lucia, Viola and Caden and a sister, Paula (Ron) Udeck of Canton.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Domenico “Dominic” Paolucci whom she married November 7, 1970 and passed away November 21, 2016 and three brothers, Larry, Paul and Joseph Kolacsky.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Barbara Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4659 State Route 46, Cortland, OH 44410, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., at the Church with Fr. Carl Kish officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to St. Robert Bellarmine Church 4659 State Route 46, Cortland, OH 44410.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Barbara’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.