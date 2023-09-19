VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jean “Barbie” Dascenzo, 72 of Vienna, passed away on Saturday morning, September 16, 2023 at Hospice House in Poland.

Barbie was born on June 12, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Ralph and Jennie (Fabrizio) Dascenzo.

She was a 1969 graduate of Liberty High School and went on to earn her licensure in nursing from Choffin Career College.

Barbie worked as an LPN at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for many years and then at Trumbull Correctional Institute from 1992 until her retirement in 2018.

While working and in her social life, Barbie enjoyed life and was a social butterfly. She befriend just about everyone that came into her life. Barbie enjoyed traveling, cooking and watching sports, particularly tennis, basketball and baseball. Most of all she cherished the time she spent with her loved ones.

Barbie will be deeply missed by all her friends and family. Barbie will always be remembered by her sister, Patricia (Robert) Bruno of Hermitage; nieces, Terri (Dave) Wietecha of Minnesota, Monica Lombardi of Arizona, Chrissie (Steven) Hynes of Florida and Dani Bruno of Warren; nephew, Dr. Greg (Fiona) Bruno of Boston; many great-nieces and nephews; dear friends, Nancy Sciara and beloved friends and travel companions, “The Cruisers.”

Besides her parents, Barbie was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Luna and a niece, Brenda Bruno.

Per Barbie’s wishes, there will be no funeral services but there will be a celebration of her life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara Jean Dascenzo, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.