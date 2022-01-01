WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Buehler, 75, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Continuing Health Care in the Ridge.

Barbara was born February 25, 1946, in Minerva, Ohio the daughter of Joseph and Reita Campbell.

Barbara will be missed by her two daughters, Ashley Miner and Reita Colapietro both, of Warren; seven grandchildren, Emilee, Jason, Madison, Samantha, Devin, Brandon and Brittany; a brother Paul Campbell and a sister Trisha Wind.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Keeping with Barbara’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, OH 44483.

