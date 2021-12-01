Barbara D. Watson, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara D Watson, 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 30 in her home surrounded by her family.

Barbara was the daughter of Luman and Stella Deuchler, born November 16, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Ohio University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.

After graduation, she married Paul A Watson and they enjoyed 47 years together until Paul’s passing in 2000.

During her active years, you could find Barb on the tennis court or maybe the golf course, walking one of her Irish Setters, volunteering at Trumbull Memorial gift shop or serving coffee for Town Hall. Affectionately known as Gram to most, she loved coffee and puzzles, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, peas with her mashed potatoes and her dog, Jazzy. Her greatest joy came from annual trips to the Outer Banks with her family and the countless sporting events, plays and productions she attended watching her grandchildren.

Survivors include her four children, Robert Watson and his partner, Sandy Rohrman, of Howland, Karen Watson of Howland, Laura Flowers (Mike) of Fort Wayne, Indiana and David Watson and his partner, Karen Craig, of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves five grandchildren, Krista Watson (fiancé, Gary Bridgens) of Washington, D.C., Kyle P Watson of Howland, Dr. Kayla Fralic (Tyler) of Conneaut, Ohio, Michael Flowers, Jr. of Clearwater, Florida and Caroline Watson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A special thanks to Kayla for being Gram’s companion during the COVID pandemic and her caretaker during her final days with us. The bond they had was very special.

We ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Calling hours for Gram will be held on Friday, December 3 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. The family requests that the unvaccinated please wear masks.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.