Barbara Brdek, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barb Brdek, 65, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, January 3, 2021.

She was born November 22, 1955, in Warren, the daughter of Mary Palcich and the late George J. Brdek.

She attended Champion schools, graduating in 1974 and was a lifetime resident of Champion.

Barb was a vibrant woman with a passion to create. She was a floral designer and bridal consultant at Hutton’s Florist, as well as a freelance designer for any event she could share her vision. She was an entrepreneur and created crafts and floral designs as ABC Crafts with her sister and mother. Barb was always searching for inspiration and she loved to share her creations with others.

Following the birth of her second child, Barb opted to be a stay-at-home mom full time and raise her two daughters. She traded her career to become the best school chaperone, band mom, Valentine’s Day card box builder, science project engineer and school project contractor ever known.

Barb was actively involved with St. William Catholic Church as the visionary of the Environmental Committee. She had an opportunity to share her passion for design, while professing her faith in the church. As a respected member of the parish, she was actively involved in all behind the scenes facets. From making lemon shakes at the annual festival, serving fish dinners, grooming of the property, leading and teaching others and however she was called upon to serve.

She loved to spend time with her sisters and mother attending craft shows, visiting greenhouses, touring gardens, watching her niece and nephew grow, and being a part of her daughter’s lives. She loved visits with her “grand-dogs” Maddox, Charlie, Rufus, Dazey and “grand-goats” Pansy and Petunia.

She leaves her beloved family to cherish her memory: her mother, Mary Brdek of Champion; sister, Judy Brdek of Champion; brother, Michael Brdek (Denise Testa) of Warren and Marilyn (Brad) Cameron of Champion. She also leaves her loving nephew, Tyler Cameron (Laurin Elza) of Mecca and niece Toni Cameron of Champion.

Barb was preceded in death by her father, George J. Brdek in 1990 and nephew, Taylor Cameron in 1997.

She leaves her legacy to be carried on by her daughters, Sarah Allen (Terry McConnell) of Hartford and Amy (Steven) Adams of Hubbard and her adoring companion, Punkin.

A Mass service to celebrate her life will be held at St. William Catholic Church in Champion on ­­Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. COVID-19 precautions are requested.

A cremation and private burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery at later date.

In lieu of funeral flowers, it is requested by the family that a monetary donation is made to St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483 to contribute to seasonal flowers in Barb’s name.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

