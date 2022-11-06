WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Barb” Pacifico, 80, passed away peacefully Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Windsor House in Champion.

Barb was born October 29, 1942, in Somerset, PA. the daughter of John and Mary (Gondek) Good.

She was a 1960 graduate of Berlin Brothers Valley High school and came to Warren, in 1965.

Barb was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton – St. James Church in Warren.

She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, baking, cooking and gardening.

Barb is survived by her husband Harry E. Pacifico whom she married June 5, 1965, a son Michael (Diane) Pacifico of Canfield, and a daughter Lisa (Stephen) McGeary of Howland, four grandchildren Jesse (Alexandra) Janosik, Brandon (Emily Price Fiancée) Janosik, Michael (Vanessa Reilly Fiancée) Pacifico, and Anthony Pacifico, a step grandson Joseph McGeary, and step great granddaughter Kailiana McGeary.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother William Good and a sister Marian Zeigler.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Barb Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Church 2532 Burton St. SE, Warren, Ohio 44484 with Fr. Christopher Cicero presiding.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish 2532 Burton St. SE, Warren, Ohio 44484 or St. Jude Children’s 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

