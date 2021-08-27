Barbara Ann Gabele, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Gabele, 75, of Warren, passed away Wednesday morning, August 25, 2021 at CHC in Mineral Ridge.

Barb was born in December 1945 in Rome, Ohio, the daughter of Melvin and Marian Augustin.

Barb graduated from Grand Valley High School in Orwell and went on to marry the late John Gabele of Warren, in 1977.

She worked for Kennametal until 1980 when John and Barb moved with their family to Orlando, Florida. Barb worked for Electone and later joined John at the Walt Disney Company until their retirement.

They were residents of Orlando for nearly 33 years until their return home to Warren in 2013.

Barb and John were parishioners of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Warren.

Besides working, Barb was an avid craft show participant in the area, specializing in soft children’s books. She loved her family very much and will surely be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Barb is survived by her mother, Mrs. Marian Augustin; children, Ann Gabele of Orlando, Florida and Lisa Stowe of Pennsylvania and two grandchildren.

Besides her father, Melvin, Barb was preceded in death by her husband, John Gabele.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Barb on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE Warren, OH 44483.

A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Parish with Fr. Christopher Cicero presiding. Those that wish to attend are asked to meet at the church.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.