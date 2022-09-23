WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Gibowicz, 78, of Warren passed away Wednesday evening, September 21, 2022 at her home, peacefully in her sleep.

Barb was born on August 24, 1944, in NewMine, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Michael and Anna (Gayan) Firment.

As a child, Barb and her family moved to Warren, where she was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She went on to work as a secretary and then as a proud homemaker.

Barb was an avid sports fan, particularly of the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers. She also enjoyed watching game shows. Most of all, Barb adored her family. She loved to cook for her kids and grandkids and talk with them and share stories. Barb’s presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Barb will always be remembered by her daughters, Christine Gibowicz (Michael Sevilla) of Salem and Kelly Gibowicz of Warren; five grandchildren, Christopher, Courtney, Ra’Kel, Ra’Shel and Ky’Ren; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Donald (Helen) Firment and Michael (Gloria) Firment and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends..

Barb was preceded in death by her parents.

Barb’s family will honor her with private services.

