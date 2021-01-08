Audrey “Sally” J. Tayala (Calvert), Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey “Sally” J. Tayala (Calvert) passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the age of 84.

She was born September 10, 1936 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James and Ada Mae (Gray) Calvert.

She was the oldest of seven children including William, James, Robert, Edward, Kathleen (Ferrell) and Laura.

Sally was a 1954 graduate of McDonald High school in Ohio where she was a cheerleader.

Following high school, she was employed at General Electric in Niles Ohio where she met and married the love of her life, the late Neil A. Tayala. They were married for 27 years and had three children, Jeffery, Daniel and Jennifer (Marsico).

Besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts and ceramics. After raising her children, she began working as a Nurse’s Aide in the newborn wing of Trumbull Memorial Hospital where she eventually retired. She loved welcoming newborn’s into the world including one of her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Patrick Marsico of Warren; two grandchildren Nathan Marsico (wife Amber) of Niles and McKenzie Massucci (husband Rob) of Warren; Three great-grandchildren , Leo Massucci, Vivian Marsico and Harper Massucci; a brother Edward “Linnie” of Florida, two sisters Kathleen (Dave) Ferrell of Pennsylvania and Laura of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both sons Daniel and Jeffery Tayala, grandson Neil Marsico, brothers William, James and Robert.

Private services were held at Peter Rossi & Sons Memorial Chapel.

