HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Arlington George Kuklinca, M.D., 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 26, 2023 at his home.

Arlington was born October 22, 1939, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of George and Dorothy (Thomas) Kuklinca. The family moved then to McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania in 1950.

He was a graduate from the University of Pittsburgh and then the University of Pittsburgh Medical School. He served his Internship at St. Margarets Hospital in Pittsburgh and his pathology residency at the Cleveland Clinic.

He then entered the United States Navy as a lieutenant commander at Balboa Navy Hospital in San Diego.

He moved to Warren and joined the Pathology Department at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and eventually became Chief of the Department. Prior to retiring, he became head pathologist at Quest Laboratory in Pittsburgh.

In 1966, he married the former Christine Rivers and together they had three children, Brian, Christian and Elise.

He enjoyed his greenhouse and loved to garden. He loved the Beach Boys and the Steelers but his children and grandchildren were his great joy.

He will be missed by his wife, Christine, of 56 years and son Christian; daughter, Elise and grandchildren, Robert, Rachel, Morgan, Abigail, Ethan and Sophie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother and his beloved son, Brian.

Keeping with Arlington’s wishes there will be a private family service and cremation will take place

In lieu of flowers, any donations should be made in Arlington’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

