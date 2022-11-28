WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Argiro Panigirakis, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

Argiro was born April 19th, 1944, Crete, Greece, the daughter of Kosta and Polyrini (Mamounaki) Batsakis.

She came to Warren in 1972 and retired from Trumbull Memorial Hospital after 25 years.

Argiro was a member of St Demetrios Church in Warren.

Angie, as she was known, was a truly lovely kind and popular lady. She loved cooking and entertaining her friends, she was deeply committed to her two sons Christos and Titos. Angie had a loving and caring bond with her two daughters-in-law, Janet and Kelly.

Angie was a hardworking lady who enjoyed her work and was a popular member of staff where she was employed. It is a credit to Angie that all those who were lucky enough to know her are devastated at her passing and her family cannot imagine their lives without Angie’s smile, her caring nature and her love.

Angie leaves behind two sons, Christos and his wife Janet and Titos and his wife Kelly, along with her brother, Yiannis Batsakis and her sister, Julia Kritsotakis

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kostas and Polyrini and husband Tito Panigirakis whom she married November 27, 1960, and who passed away March 14, 2006.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Angie on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd NE, Warren, Ohio, 44483 and on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Orthodox Church followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. at St Demetrios Orthodox Church 429 High St NE, Warren, Ohio, 44481.

Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Association, 6133 Rockside Road, Suite 301, Independence, Ohio 44131, donate.als.org

Friends and family may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 29, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.