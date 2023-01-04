GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonio “Tony” Frank Placanica, 54, of Girard passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his home.

Tony was born on December 19, 1968 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Francesco “Frank” and Emilia Placanica.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Angelina Placanica.

Tony will be dearly missed by his children, Adrianna, Olivia and triplets, Antonio, Francesco and Domenico Placanica; sisters, Anna Maria Placanica of Washington, D.C., Sandra “Sandy” Placanica–Frazeskos of Warren and Renee Placanica of Warren; his former wife, Attorney Maria Placanica of Cortland and nieces and nephews, Francesca, Isabella and Georgio Frazeskos and Francesco McElrath. In New York, Tony leaves his cousin, Rosa Blazina, along with her children, Angelica and Fabio, as well as an aunt and many cousins in Italy and Australia.

Tony was a 1987 graduate of John F. Kennedy Catholic School and attended Youngstown State University.

He spent 33 years as a finance manager in the automotive industry.

Tony enjoyed Italian food and music and playing poker with his friends but he loved nothing more than spending time with his children and family. Tony was the life of the party and knew how to make everyone laugh.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Tony on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Additional calling hours will be on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Church Site, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.