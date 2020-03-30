Antonio “Nino” Pizzurro, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonio “Nino” Pizzurro, 66, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center of an extended illness with cancer.

He was born November 18, 1953, in Palermo Sicily the son of Giuseppe and Francesca Pizzurro.

Nino came to New York in 1966 and then to Warren in 1983. He was a thoroughbred horse trainer at various tracks around the country. He enjoyed training horses and was avid Football fan.

He is survived by children Joe (Katelyn) Pizzurro of Fowler, Lauren Pizzurro a student at West Virginia University, Mylinda Cuevas of St. Petersburg, Florida and Carmine Pizzurro of Lordstown, three grandchildren Sutton, Savannah and Joey, five brothers Joe Pizzurro of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Sal Pizzurro of Champion, Frank Pizzurro of Hubbard, Peter Pizzuro of Scottsdale, Arizona and Angelo (DeAnna) Pizzurro of Cortland and a sister Anna Maria Randazo of Palermo, Sicily.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Giovanni Pizzurro.

Private services were held Tuesday at the Peter Rossi and son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Entombment was in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to, sign the guestbook and send condolences to Antonio’s family.

