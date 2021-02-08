Antonia Gabriella (Di Battista) Marino, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antonia Gabriella “Antonietta” Marino, 87, of Cortland, passed away Friday morning, January 29, 2021, at Windsor House in Champion.

Antonia was born on February 4, 1933, in Roccaraso, Italy, the daughter of Nicola and Maria (Ciarolla) Di Battista.

In 1963, when Antonia was 30 years old, she came to Warren where she married the love of her life, Guy Marino. They shared 56 beautiful years of marriage together until his death, on December 14, 2019.

Antonia was a proud and wonderful homemaker.

She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, sewing and was devoted to her Christian faith and her family.

Antonia is survived by her children, Guy Marino, Jr., of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Tina (Phillip) Schlegel of Cortland, Ohio and Robert “Bob” (Michelle) Marino of Ashtabula, Ohio; grandchildren, Nicole, Madison and Kennedy Marino, Stephanie Schlegel, Rebecca Muraski, Christy Schlegel and Jonathan (Dorothy) Schlegel; five great-grandchildren and a sister, Pasqualina Di Battista and brother, Ippolito Di Battista.

Antonia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers and four sisters.

There will be a Funeral Service for Antonia, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel in Warren, at 11:00 a.m., with Antonia’s son, Robert Marino, officiating.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Antonia from 10:00 -11:00a.m., at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Antonia Gabriella (Di Battista) Marino, please visit our floral store.