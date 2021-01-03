Antoinette “Tony” Sabo, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette “Tony” Sabo, 95, also known as “Aunt Honey” passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at her residence.

She was born September 14, 1925 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Guiseppe and Michelina Salcone.

She retired in 1997 from Trumbull Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide after 30 years.

Antoinette was of the Catholic Faith.

She enjoyed baking and loved her family.

She is survived by her children, Barbara A. (Ronald) Hughes of Howland and Edward (Adele) Sabo of Chesterland, Ohio; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Sabo, whom she married October 14, 1946 and passed away July 12, 1993; two brothers, Jim and Mike Salcone and five sisters, Elizabeth Mascio, Angela Albert, Palma Rounds, Mary Vigoritto and Rose Whiteside.

A private friends and family service will be held.

The family, and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored and all guests must wear a mask. We ask for everyone to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Arrangements are by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

