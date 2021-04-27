Antoinette “Toni” Rechedy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette “Toni” Rechedy, 90, passed away April 7, 2021 at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

Antoinette was born July 23, 1930, in Ashtabula, Ohio the daughter of Tony “Todd” and Rose Morrell.

She came to Warren in 1947 and was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Toni retired from Warren General Hospital as a physician’s secretary after 10 years. She had previously worked at John F. Kennedy High School and Cargill Industries.

Toni was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golfing, and going to casinos and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.

Toni will be missed by her two daughters Lorraine “Chickie” Grabosky of Warren and Lynette “Tina” (Keith) Dudek of Peoria Arizona, six grandchildren Gina (Anthony) Hollingsworth of Warren, Jamie Sarnosky Warren, William Fisher Phoenix Arizona, Natalie (Jennifer) Fisher Austintown and Craig (Mishel) Dudek of Glendale Arizona, five great grandchildren Matthew and Ava Sarnosky, Dominic Hollingsworth, Mina Tokes and Lilian Dudek.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Remi Rechedy who passed away April 3, 2003 and a sister Gloria Nyitrai.

There will be a Memorial visitation on Tuesday April 27, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home with Rev. Carl Kish officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Antoinette name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd SE, Vienna, OH 44473, https://www.awlrescueme.com/donate/.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.