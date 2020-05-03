Anthony Sabatini, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Sabatini, 28, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence.

He was born December 15, 1991, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert and Mary Sabatini.

He was graduate of Warren JFK High School.

He was employed as a construction labor.

He is survived by his parents of Howland; a brother, Robert Sabatini of Howland; a sister, Lainey (Edward) Duggan of Wheaton, Illinois; aunts and uncles, Ann Marie Sabatini of Howland, Steven Vajdik of Mill Creek, West Virginia, Donna Mowery of Pittsburg, Linda Price of Medina, Darlene (Jerry) Frenetic of Davie, Florida and Jaquelyn Vajdik of Everett, West Virginia.

A private family service will be held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Monetary donations may be made in Anthony’s name to New Day Recovery, 5760 Patriot Boulevard, Austintown, OH 44515. These contributions will be utilized to help those in need.

