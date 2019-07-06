Anthony Michael Esposito, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Rev. Anthony Michael Esposito, age 87, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Fr. Esposito was born December 18, 1931, in Warren, the son of Frank and Marie Ellen Esposito.

The family later moved to Ravenna, where Fr. Esposito graduated from Ravenna High School in 1948.

Fr. Esposito studied at St. Mary College in St. Mary, Kentucky and at Mount St. Mary Seminary in Cincinnati before being ordained in the Diocese of Youngstown on May 26, 1956.

As a Diocesan priest, Fr. Esposito served as an associate at St. Aloysius in East Liverpool and St. Rose in Girard and as Chaplain at the Newman Center at Youngstown State University. He then served as pastor at St. Aloysius and at St. Rose before retiring in 1993. While at YSU, Fr. Esposito was involved in Co-Operative Campus Ministry.

He also worked with ministerial associations in East Liverpool and Girard and was a supporter of Emmanuel Community Care Center in Girard. Throughout his career, Fr. Esposito was involved in many other religious and community organizations.

Fr. Esposito was known for his love of the Lord, his faith in Jesus and his unconditional love and support for so many of his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Fr. Esposito is survived by his sister-in-law, Elizabeth “Betsy” Esposito of Warren; nephews, Frank (Regina) Esposito of Wickliffe and Guy (Christi Lynn) Esposito of Niles; niece, Marjorie “Marney” (Mark Lapmarado) Esposito of Warren; great-nieces, Claire and Hailey; great-nephew, Dane and by his longtime friend, Theresa Sherock of Girard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Guy.

Calling hours for Fr. Esposito will be held on Monday, July 8, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road in Warren.

A Celebration of Fathers life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at Ciminero’s Banquet Centre, 123 Main Street in Niles.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Donations can be made in Fr. Esposito’s name to Emmanuel Community Care Center, 2 North State Street, Girard OH 44420 or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 2415 Niles Road, Warren OH 44484.