HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The family of Anthony James “Butch” DiMauro, 78, would like to announce, with profound sadness, that he passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, after an extended illness.

Butch was born October 15, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, to Vincent DiMauro and Grace DiLoreto DiMauro.

He graduated from St. Mary’s School in Warren in 1962.

A longtime resident of Warren and Cortland, Ohio, Butch was known for his love to be surrounded by friends and family, hosting many holiday meals. An avid sports fan, he was a lifelong New York Yankees fan and cherished the times he was able to watch the Yankees play at the old Yankee Stadium.

Butch retired from Coca-Cola sales in Youngstown after 30 years. After leaving Coca-Cola, he found he wanted to continue working so he worked at a few different places to stay busy.

Butch was a 23-year survivor of lung cancer and lived life to the fullest.

Butch was devoted to his Catholic faith and was a longtime member of St. Roberts Catholic Church of Cortland.

He also valued his Italian heritage by being a long-time member of the ITAM 30 and the Wolves Club until his illness.

From a very young age, Butch enjoyed being physically active by running and more recently visiting St. Joe’s at the Mall daily to use their facilities.

Butch was predeceased by his parents, Vincent DiMauro and Grace DiLoreto DiMauro; his mother-in-law, Jenna Carmack Schmutz; as well as cousins, James DiMauro; brother-in-law, Marshall Dinas and more recently cousin, Donna DiMauro Wyko.

Butch DiMauro was survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen DiMauro; his daughters, Toni Dimauro of Cortland and Robyn DiMauro of Howland; Anthony DiMauro, Jr. of Henderson, Nevada and also stepchildren, Denise Leibold of Cortland and Jason Leibold of Madisonville, Tennessee. Butch also leaves his sister, Deanna Dinas of San Diego, California; cousin-in-law, Jack Wyko, as well as cousins, Elizabeth Loreto of Howland and Carlene Ross of Howland. He also leaves seven grandchildren and one great-grandson, as well as several nieces and nephews, who he enjoyed having around at family gatherings.

Memorial calling hours will be held Friday, July 21 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, followed by a 5:00 p.m. Memorial Service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to either St. Joes at the Mall (Eastwood) or to St. Jude’s Children Research, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to send condolences to Anthony’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 16 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.