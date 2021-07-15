Anthony Frank Nasonti, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Frank Nasonti, 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home in MIddlefield on Sunday, July 11, 2021 of natural causes.

He was born June 2, 1965, in Warren, Ohio the son of William and Diane (Renwand) Nasonti.

He was a 1983 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He moved to Middlefield in 2013.

Tony presently worked at KraftMaid in Middlefield as a supervisor in the sheetstock and had been working there for the last 20 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and raising Labradors. Tony was an outdoors guy and loved traveling to Canada and Kelleys Island.

He was of the Catholic Faith.

He is survived by his wife, Carrie (Lahey) Nasonti whom he married June 29, 2009; his parents of Warren; four children, Justin (Samantha) Nasonti of Niles, Marina Nasonti of North Olmsted, Korey Valentine of Akron and Kayla Valentine of Nelsonville; two grandchildren, Jordan and Olivia; two brothers, William (Theresa) Nasonti of West Farmington and David (Terri) Nasonti of Howland; a sister, Lisa (Glen) Harkins of Champion; father-in-law, Michael Lahey and a mother-in-law, Vicky (Phil) Clingerman and several nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by his five Labradors, Deja, Karma, Cooper, Boone and Crockett and will be reunited now with Labrador Zeus.

Tony was deeply loved by everyone and his passing is a huge loss to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. A service will follow the calling hours at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Tony’s name to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473 or to the Camelot Center, 3498 Barclay Messerly Road, Southington, OH 44470.

