Anthony Cornicello, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Cornicello, also known as “AC”, 72, passed away at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Tony was born on November 2, 1947, in Warren to Joseph and Susan Hrifko Cornicello.

Tony was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a 1969 graduate of Youngstown State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing.

His greatest passion was coaching softball and baseball for his children. His 12 year old girls travel softball team won the first place state championship title in 1993.

Tony served as a lifetime trustee for the Howland Athletic Club. He was an avid personal investor and worked as a real estate agent throughout his retirement.

He served in the Army Reserves.

He had many passions along with coaching including sports, investing, going to the gym, walking the mall, going to breakfast with friends and mostly spending time with his children and grandkids who were the true loves of his life.

Tony will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, practical jokes and his regular use of nicknames and euphemisms. Tony’s family will remember him as a great leader and a man who always put his family first. He will be dearly missed.

Tony is survived by his wife, Leslie Cornicello of Howland, whom he married on May 22, 1976; children, Jill (Todd) Anderson of Howland, Susie (Rod) Ortigao of Darien, Connecticut, Kristi Cornicello (fiancé Fred Miller) of Howland and Joe (Lauren) Cornicello of Howland; a sister, Joann (Don) Gmitra of Mineral Ridge; grandchildren, Grace, Jillian, Julia, Jett and Emily. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews and his many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Cornicello, Jr.; grandson, Joey Anderson.

Due to the COVID-19 paandemic, a private family service will be held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, with Father Peter Haladej officiating.

The family would like to give a special thank you to T’Shara Allen and Annette Titchnell of Crossroads Hospice and Carla Diggs for their compassionate care in our time of need.

