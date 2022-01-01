CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Sicuro, 91, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Thursday, December 23, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.

Anne was born November 24, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Julia (LaMorgia) DiBattiste.

Anne was a 1948 graduate of Warren, G. Harding High School.

She retired from Trumbull Memorial Hospital after 25 years. Anne was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) in Warren.

Anne is survived by her two daughters, Arleen (Christopher) Miller of Fowler and Nancy (Robert) Draskovic of Greenville, Pennsylvania; one grandchild, Ashley VanDyke of Fowler, Ohio and one great-granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Sicuro, whom she married October 7, 1950 and passed away January 6, 1993; two sons, Joseph Sicuro and Bennett Charles Sicuro and a son-in-law, Christopher Miller.

A private family calling hours and service was held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, with Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish 2532 Burton Street SE Warren, OH 44484.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 3, 2022 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.