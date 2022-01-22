WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne L. Teringo, 92, of Warren passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022 at her home in Warren.

Anne was born on June 25, 1929, in Elbert, West Virginia, the youngest child of Carl and Dominikia (Glushko) Shura.

Anne was a 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding high school and went on to attend the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

She worked as a banker for many years at Union Savings and Trust, then retiring from Bank One in 1984.

Besides her work, Anne enjoyed crafts of all kinds, especially knitting, crocheting, sewing, cross-stitch, woodworking, refinishing furniture and making greeting cards. She loved working with the cancer support ministry, Feed My Sheep, at North-mar Church making beautiful cards of encouragement.

She had an insatiable sweet tooth, which she passed down to the generations that followed. She always provided serve-yourself jars of M&Ms to all who came to visit.

Anne was devoted to her family, always a source of love, generosity and creativity. She will forever be remembered by her children, Terri Allison (Jim), Patti McKeiver (Bob) and Eddie Teringo (Anthony); grandchildren, Jesse Allison (Nicole), Mary Allison (Tyla), Lydia Faber (Kevin), David Allison, Isaac Allison (Angie), Rebecca Poland (Chris), Annie McKeiver and Macie McKeiver and as 11 great-grandchildren.

Anne’s family will honor her with private services.

Arrangements are being handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

She will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in Anne’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.