WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Elizabeth (Mandoki) Loncar, 97, formerly of Warren, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Legacy Living in Copley, Ohio.

Anne was born June 25, 1924, in Niles, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Mandoki.

Anne came to Warren in 1946 and retired from Packard Electric as a press operator after 35 years.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren and had volunteered with the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary.

She enjoyed playing cards and working in the yard.

Anne is survived by her three children, Terry Smith of Akron, Dr. James (Julie) Loncar of Mentor, Ohio, Judy (Zack) Milkovich of Wadsworth, Ohio and three grandchildren, Adam, Elizabeth (Dr. Moheb Gohar) and David Loncar.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Nicholas E. Loncar, whom she married June 30, 1945 and passed away November 8, 2007; four brothers, Steve Mandoki who passed away on Anzio Beach, Italy during World War II, John, George and Nick Mandoki and three sisters Martha Colson, Barbara Magdych and Tillie Mandoki.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Anne on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Philip J. Hilditch, officiating.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anne’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Rdoad NE, Warren, OH 44483.

