Annabelle Mae Griffin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annabelle Mae Griffin, 87, passed away Friday morning, May 29, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley of Howland, following a brief illness.

She was born February 6, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a 1951 graduate of South High School.

On November 18, 1955, she married the love of her life, Arthur E. Griffin at Fowler United Methodist Church.

She was a member of Howland United Methodist Church since 1964.

She cherished being a homemaker, tending to her flower gardens, vacationing in Benezette, Pennsylvania where she enjoyed nature and wildlife, feeding elk by hand and hiking the paths in the mountains, but her greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Arthur; her children, Janie (Kevin) Cunningham of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Bob (Cindy) Griffin, Heidi (Dave) VanDevender of Warren; daughter-in-law, Kim Griffin of Howland; grandchildren, Mandy Cunningham, Connor (Lacey) Griffin, Matthew (Jenna Dorchock) VanDevender, Haley Ann VanDevender; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Mae Wilhelm.

She was reunited with loved ones who preceded her in passing including her parents, Robert H. and Nellie E. Smith; a sister, Janie Smith; her son, William Griffin; grandson, Ross Griffin.

As per Annabelle’s wishes, a private family service was held on Sunday, May 31, followed by cremation with interment at Howland Cemetery.

The family requests material contributions be made to The Ernie Hall Aviation Museum, 4033 N River Road, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements are entrusted to Peter Rossi & Sons Funeral Home 1884 North Road, Warren, Ohio 44484.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Annabelle Mae Griffin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 1, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.