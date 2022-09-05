MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annabelle J. Mink, 92, of Warren, passed away Saturday evening, September 3, 2022 at O’Brien Memorial Healthcare Center in Masury.

Annabelle was born on February 24, 1930 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Phillip and Margaret (Galmish) Binko.

Annabelle was a 1948 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She went on to have a successful career in bridal fashion. She was the owner and operator of Helen’s Bridal and Formal on High Street in Warren for 35 years.

She was a frequent volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital. Besides her work, Annabelle enjoyed sewing, her poodles and dancing. Most of all, she loved being around her grandchildren.

Annabelle and her husband, Michael, were proud parishioners of St. John Paul II Parish at St. Joseph Church in Warren.

Annabelle will always be remembered by her children, Dr. Edward Mink of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Cynthia (Nick) Spano of Warren and Gary Mink; grandchildren, Katlyn, Haylee, Jeremy, Chelsey, Joshua and Erin (Scott) and a great-granddaughter, Emme.

Besides her parents, Annabelle was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Niro.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Annabelle on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren. A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Frantisek Kantrinak presiding.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 or St. Mary and St. Joseph Parish of Warren, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.